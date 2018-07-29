New State Report: Governor Scott Wealthier Than Previously Reported

According to a 125-page financial disclosure submitted to the U.S. Senate last week, Florida Governor Rick Scott is wealthier than originally reported.

As a candidate for the Senate, Mr. Scott is required to reveal his holdings as well as those of First Lady Ann Scott.

The Governor had reported about a month ago that he was worth about $232 million. However, the newly-released Senate report lists at least $170 million worth of assets being held by Mrs. Scott.

The report also shows the family as having holdings in various companies, as well as bonds from local governments and public institutions.

Scott has repeatedly stated that he does not manage his investments, but that a blind trust controls them. His campaign said in a statement, “The blind trust is managed by an independent financial professional who decides what assets are bought, sold or changed. The rules of the blind trust prevent any specific assets or the value of those assets within the trust from being disclosed to the governor, and those requirements have always been followed.”

Scott’s critics also are addressing the report. According to Don Hinkle, a Tallahassee attorney who once sued Scott, “It is clear financial shenanigans have allowed Rick Scott to obscure his true finances for eight years.” Hinkle adds that the Governor is violating Florida’s financial disclosure requirements.

Shortly after taking office in 2011, Scott received permission from the Florida ethics commission to establish a blind trust to end direct control over his own finances to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

However, the trust is still managed by a company that includes one of Scott’s longtime business associates.

Four years ago, a Democratic candidate who was running for attorney general filed a lawsuit, alleging that Scott was underreporting his worth by nearly $200 million. The lawsuit was thrown out due to not being reviewed by the ethics commission. Separately, Hinkle filed complaints with the ethics commission, which concluded that Scott was within the law.

Governor Scott is running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

