Time magazine’s new “Summit Crisis” cover morph’s a portrait of President Donald Trump’s face with Russian leader Vladimi Putin.

The cover image accompanies a story inside the magazine with the headline: “Trump Wanted a Summit With Putin. He Got Way More Than He Bargained For”

TIME’s new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for https://t.co/sUu9gGKmmP pic.twitter.com/qq6iOjlis1 — TIME (@TIME) July 19, 2018

Read article here.

The post New “Time” Magazine Cover “Prump” appeared first on 850 WFTL.