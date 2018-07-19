New “Time” Magazine Cover “Prump”
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

Time magazine’s new “Summit Crisis” cover morph’s a portrait of President Donald Trump’s face with Russian leader Vladimi Putin.
The cover image accompanies a story inside the magazine with the headline: “Trump Wanted a Summit With Putin. He Got Way More Than He Bargained For”

Read article here.

The post New “Time” Magazine Cover “Prump” appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Governor Scott Chimes in on Trump-Putin During Local Stop; Trump Reverses Course PBC School District Approves Property Tax Hike Referendum Blueprints Soon Available on Internet to Print 3D Guns The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/19/18 Governor Scott Chimes in on Trump-Putin During South Florida Stop Local Man Accused of Stalking Women At Their Workplaces
Comments