Flags are at half-staff in honor of Barbara Bush. The former first lady has died at the age of 92. She was married to George H W Bush for 73 years.

The White House says the director of the CIA held secret talks recently with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

It’s day 2 of meetings for President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe at Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach.

First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit the Flagler Museum with the wife of the Japanese Prime Minister.

A passenger is dead after an engine exploded on a Southwest flight from New York to Dallas and this morning there are many questions about the engine.

Cuba is preparing to name its first leader not named Castro in nearly 60 years 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel.

86 year old President Raul Castro is expected to retire during the National Assembly meeting that begins today in Havana and Castro is expected to hand over power to the handpicked successor.

SpaceX will try again tonight to launch a NASA satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:51.

The post News You Need To Know In A Minute 4/18/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.