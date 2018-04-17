News You Need To Know In One Minute 4/17/18

President Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago today. No golf on the agenda just talks about trade and North Korea.

Sean Hannity says he doesn’t understand why the revelation he was a client of President Trump’s personal attorney is “such a big deal.” Michael Cohen’s attorney in open court yesterday said the Fox News host is the client and he is fighting to keep documents confidential.

There’s a nation-wide manhunt for a grandmother accused of murder in two states including South Florida. Police saying she killed her husband and then a woman who looked like her in Fort Myers and stole her identity.

In newly released documents Coral Springs police officers say that BSO deputies had taken up posts outside MSD high school during the mass shooting on Valentine’s Day, and they moved past the deputies and went into the building.

The launch of a NASA satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is postponed for 48 hours. It is scheduled for liftoff tomorrow night with a satellite that will look for life on other planets.

Dwayne Wade was the star of game two of the playoffs helping the Heat to beat the 76ers and even the series at one all. The veteran scored 28 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-to-103 victory over the 76ers in Game Two of their first-round NBA playoff series in Philadelphia. The series shifts to South Beach for Game Three on Thursday night.

