NFC Divisional Game: Falcons At Eagles
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jan 13, 2018 @ 3:55 PM

Are you ready to… kickoff!!!!

It all comes down to tonight’s NFC divisional game as The Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons @ Eagles is coming up at 4:30p on NBC

Related Content

‘Oceans 8’ Teaser Trailer
Kevin Feige Hints “Major Deaths” Refer...
Compare Your Thanksgiving Preferences To Everyone ...
Co-Worker Runs Off With Waitress’s Half Of 300K Sc...
Jon Pardi & Miranda Lambert Duet In the Works...
40% of Us Faked a Sick Day This Year, Did You?. . ...
Comments