NFC Divisional Game: Falcons At Eagles By Moriah Donovan | Jan 13, 2018 @ 3:55 PM Are you ready to… kickoff!!!! It all comes down to tonight's NFC divisional game as The Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons @ Eagles is coming up at 4:30p on NBC