The Night Shift Podcast: Bron Burbank By Ricky Bolufe | Mar 14, 9:48 AM Bron Burbank Joins me to talk about his INSANE schedule and whats in the future. We touch on the status of country music and where we think it will go as apposed to where it came from. Let me Know What You Think! Ricky Bobby