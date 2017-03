Hey Guys!

I started to do this podcast as a separation from the 2 minutes with artists we normally do on radio. This is a departure from that into a more long form conversation style interview. The subject matter is completely on the spot and real. I have TON’s of fun doing it and i have you enjoy listening! If you know anyone that you would like to hear on the podcast tag them on our Facebook or on my Twitter @itsmerickyb. Thanks again!

Let me know what you think!

Ricky Bobby