Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Nicole (Nikki) Lickstein, is a 17-year-old honor student at A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Nikki majors in music, playing upright double acoustic bass in the orchestra, which performed at Chicago Symphony Hall Spring 2017, and performing on guitar in their top jazz band, which won first place at the preeminent Savannah Swings High School Jazz Competition in 2016. Nikki was not only one of the youngest ensemble members, but out of 19 students she represented as the one and only female player. A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts is proudly listed in US News and World Report’s Top 100 High Schools in the United States. She was also a student at the North Palm Beach School of Rock for many years, playing all rhythm section instruments and continues ongoing pre-professional division studies at the Florida School for Dance Education.

Nikki enjoys writing music; well, more accurately, she can’t stop, composing both music and lyrics whenever the spirit moves her, which is very often. Nikki has an established performance residency at Palm Beach Garden’s SALUTE. This weekly performance allows her the luxury to pursue another one of her favorite activities, arranging her own jazz/coffee house style “covers” of pop songs and standards which she performs in addition to her originals. In March 2017, Nikki played the Tailgate Stage at the popular Rib Round Up – WIRK Country Music Festival and will support another great cause, TEACH THE BEACH, performing at the BandsAndBrews Craft Beer & Music Festival For A Cause on November 18th.

Nikki has trained at the Juilliard Jazz summer residency program in West Palm Beach, under the instruction of renowned jazz artists Bobby Broom, Ron Carter, Rodney Jones, Carl Allen and Ron Blake; at the Wabass Institute at Curtis Conservatory in Philadelphia; and at the Berklee College of Music Global Strings Program in Boston.

Additionally, to round out her public performance experience, Nikki has been a model with Arthur, Arthur and Ford in Miami, appeared in a print campaign for Comcast and appeared as an “extra” in a first season episode of Teen Nickelodeon’s hit TV show, “Every Witch Way.”

Nikki’s musical influences include Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Esperanza Spaulding.

Nikki’s original single ‘Ex-Crush’ has spent 2 months at #1 on XRP Radio’s Top 40 and has appeared in the charts for 3 months in the Top 40! “Ex-Crush” has recently been voted 17th in XRP Radio’s Top 100 tracks of 2015, an incredible achievement since there had been over 15,000 entries across the year and Ex-Crush was first played in October 2015.

Nikki is signed to BMI, has been nominated for an American Songwriters Award in the Teen Category for her song ‘What Happened Next’ and she is a member of Nashville Songwriters Association International(NSAI) where she is currently a top contender in their Top 40 Songs competition. Please show your support by clicking on the red, VOTE HERE button at the top of the page and give Nikki a green thumbs up!

Find Nikki on Instagram @Nikki.Lickstein and keep up-to-date on her debut album ‘Six•Twenty•Six’ of original songs, released August, 2016!

View the video and subscribe to her YouTube channel.