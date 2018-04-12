NOAA: Deadly “Harvey,” “Irma” and “Maria” Retired as Hurricane Names

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Thursday that the names of four deadly hurricanes that slammed the Atlantic basin last year are being retired.

You might recall the damage and deaths caused by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate that hit in 2017.

Those names will be replaced with Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel.

Hurricane names are recycled every six years and the new names will make their debut during the 2023 hurricane season.

Eighty-six names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1954. The names are retired if the storms were so severe that their future use would be insensitive.

Harvey hit Texas Aug. 25, killing at least 68 people.

Irma killed 44 people and lead to 85 indirect deaths in the Caribbean and Florida including the deaths of more than a dozen patients at a Hollywood nursing home that lost power and air conditioning.

Maria killed 31 in Dominica and 65 in Puerto Rico.

Nate heavy rainfall flooded Central America and killed 45.

