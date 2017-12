Ring in the New Year with furry, feathered, and scaly friends at Palm Beach Zoo’s fifth annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration sponsored by FPL SolarNow™.

Bring the kids to enjoy a children’s dance party in the Fountain Plaza where you can get your face painted, leading up to 12 noon as we celebrate the New Year with an apple juice toast and “sun” drop fit for children of all ages!

This event is included with regular zoo admission.

MORE