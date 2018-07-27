North Korea Returns Remains of American Soldiers Killed in Korean War
The White House is applauding North Korea for finally returning remains of dozens of American soldiers killed in the Korean War as promised during the recent summit.

A U.S. Air Force plane carrying the remains accompanied by United Nations service members and technical experts from the POW/MIA Accounting Agency arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea today. A formal repatriation ceremony will take place on August 1st.

The White House called this action a significant first step in the repatriation and search for the remains of an estimated 53-hundred Americans who failed to return from the Korean War.

