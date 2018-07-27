The White House is applauding North Korea for finally returning remains of dozens of American soldiers killed in the Korean War as promised during the recent summit.

A U.S. Air Force plane carrying the remains accompanied by United Nations service members and technical experts from the POW/MIA Accounting Agency arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea today. A formal repatriation ceremony will take place on August 1st.

North Korea has handed over what are believed to be the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War. The 55 boxes are being removed from a US military jet at Osan Air Base in South Korea: https://t.co/jmsl76h9rC pic.twitter.com/1O9B9f7P0E — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2018

The White House called this action a significant first step in the repatriation and search for the remains of an estimated 53-hundred Americans who failed to return from the Korean War.

The Remains of American Servicemen will soon be leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

The post North Korea Returns Remains of American Soldiers Killed in Korean War appeared first on 850 WFTL.