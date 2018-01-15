It’s Not Just You, Today Is “Blue Monday”

If you woke up feeling sad and didn’t know why, it’s normal and you’re not alone.

Today (Jan. 15) is “Blue Monday” a day that has us all feeling a little depressed, and we can thank these factors for it:

The weather Debt level (specifically, the difference between debt and our ability to pay) The amount of time since Christmas Time since failing our new year’s resolutions Low motivational levels and the feeling of a need to take charge of the situation.

So not only did I get ALL THREE of my credit card statements today, but it’s the last day of my 20’s, so “Blue Monday” is doubled for me… that bottle of Goose behind my bar will be the solution when I get home.

