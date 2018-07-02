Notorious French gangster escapes prison by helicopter

(Watch: Prison inmate takes partial video of the jailbreak)Notorious French Gangster escapes Prison for the second time using helicopter.)

Sunday, a notorious French gangster broke out prison for the second time by helicopter in broad daylight.

Redoine Faid, 46, was picked up by three of his accomplices, armed with AK-47’s, from the Siene-Et-Marine prison near Paris, France.

A French gangster escaped a Paris prison using a helicopter that landed on prison grounds. Rédoine Faïd was serving a 25-year sentence for murder and armed robbery. He is still at large. pic.twitter.com/s4pgmk1Ytw — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 2, 2018

The suspects reportedly took a French helicopter pilot who had been waiting for a flight student hostage and forced to land at the jail.

The suspects reportedly arrived at the entrance of the prison creating a diversion while the helicopter landed in the courtyard of the prison where gunmen then took Faid from the visiting room and into the aircraft.

In 2013, Faid escaped prison less than 30 minutes after his arrival.

In his first escape, he took four prison wardens hostage and set off a number explosives before fleeing.

The 46-year-old was serving a 25-year sentence for an attempted bank robbery in which one police officer died in 2010.

A manhunt by police has already been set in motion for Faid who is said to be armed and very dangerous.

