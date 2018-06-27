NTSB: Tesla Crashed in Fort Lauderdale at 116 mph, Kept Bursting Into Flames

NTSB officials say an electric Tesla that crashed in Fort Lauderdale last month kept bursting into flames even after firefighters extinguished it.

The Tesla Model S was in a high-speed crash that killed two teenagers on Seabreeze Boulevard on May 8th.

Tesla battery reignites twice after fatal Florida crash: NTSB report https://t.co/4I99c0Zg2F — Business & Money (@ppscslv) June 27, 2018

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Tesla was going 116 miles-per-hour when it crashed into a light pole and became engulfed in flames.

The NTSB says after the fire was extinguished, the Tesla battery reignited two more times.

Fire fighters used more than 200 gallons of water and foam, to put out the fire before loading the car onto a wrecker.

On top of the wrecker, the fire reignited and crews put it out a second time.

Once the car reached the storage yard, the batteries caught fire a third time and was extinguished.

Two teens died right before their high school graduation from the exclusive Pine Crest School. Another passenger was ejected.

