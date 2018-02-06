The National Weather Service accidentally issued a fake tsunami warning alert from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.
The warning went out on some weather apps just before 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and was reported in areas from New Orleans and Houston to Palm Beach, Florida to Maine.
The alert said a tsunami warning was in effect.
About 20 minutes later, Accuweather tweeted that the push notification was just a test.
The National Weather Service is also tweeting, saying there never was a threat of a tsunami.
The post NWS Issues False Tsunami Warning Alert for East Coast appeared first on 850 WFTL.