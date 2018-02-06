NWS Issues False Tsunami Warning Alert for East Coast
By Andrew
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

The National Weather Service accidentally issued a fake tsunami warning alert from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.

The warning went out on some weather apps just before 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and was reported in areas from New Orleans and Houston to Palm Beach, Florida to Maine.

The alert said a tsunami warning was in effect.

About 20 minutes later, Accuweather tweeted that the push notification was just a test.

The National Weather Service is also tweeting, saying there never was a threat of a tsunami.

The post NWS Issues False Tsunami Warning Alert for East Coast appeared first on 850 WFTL.

Related Content

Florida Museum Thieves Arrested 8 Years Later
2-Year-Old Dies After Drowning in Pool
Local High School Student Arrested with Loaded Gun
Women Being Targeted with License Plate Scam
Super Bowl Sunday is here, this is who wins?
Three Injured in Shooting Near WPB Publix
Comments