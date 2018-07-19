NWS Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Palm Beach and Broward
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 1:04 PM

Get ready for hot steamy weather spawning thunder-boomers.
South Florida is under a so-called hazardous weather outlook.
The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially over Palm Beach and Broward counties.
The storms come as sweltering heat and humidity grip the region. The heat index is expected to rise to as high as 105 degrees across most of South Florida.
The “feels like” readings could hit 107 degrees across parts of northern Palm Beach County and the Everglades.

The post NWS Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Palm Beach and Broward appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Finally, Glass That Won’t Shatter When you Drop Your Phone Sarasota Man Dies After Eating Bad Oyster Passengers on Florida Flight Give Cash to Teacher for Needy Students New “Time” Magazine Cover “Prump” Governor Scott Chimes in on Trump-Putin During Local Stop; Trump Reverses Course PBC School District Approves Property Tax Hike Referendum
Comments