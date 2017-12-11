NY Mayor: “Attempted Terror Attack” At New York Bus Terminal

(Photo Courtesy: CBS12)

The New York Mayor, Bill Di Blasio is calling an explosion this morning near Times Square an “attempted terror attack.”

A suspected suicide bomber armed with a possible pipe bomb exploded in the passageway below ground injuring four people including himself, according to the New York Post. The bomber, a 27-year old man is in custody at the hospital after the bomb partially exploded on a subway platform. The bomb may have gone off prematurely.

The explosion at the Port Authority bus terminal on 42nd Street near Times Square, according to law enforcement sources.

MORE