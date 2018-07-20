NYT: President’s Lawyer Cohen Secretly Recorded Call with Trump about Payments to Playboy Bunny

The New York Times is reporting that the President’s longtime attorney, Michael Cohen recorded a phone call with candidate Donald Trump about payments to a former Playboy model.

It is not clear if this recording is subject to attorney-client privilege or if it falls under the crime-fraud exception.

The New York Times says the call between Trump and Michael Cohen happened a couple of months before the 2016 presidential election.

The woman has alleged that she had an affair with Trump.

Read New York Times article here.

The recording was seized during the raid on Cohen’s office and home.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told the Times that a payment was never made and insisted that Trump did nothing wrong.

