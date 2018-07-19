Obama calls for more female leadership – “men have been getting on my nerves”

Barack Obama urged women to get more involved in politics because men have been getting on his nerves recently.

Additionally, he said empowering more women will lead to “some better policies.”

The 44th president of the United States made the remarks while hosting a town hall meeting with young African leaders in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday.

The speech was his second one over the course of two days after a previous stop in Kenya.

The purpose of his trip is to promote his foundation’s mission which is “to inspire and empower people to change their world.”

Obama is expected to return to the U.S. this week.

