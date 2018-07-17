Obama in Kenya for First Visit to Africa Since Leaving White House
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

Barack Obama was in Kenya yesterday to mark the opening of a vocational center set up by his half-sister, Auma Obama.
The former president told the crowd in his father’s home village that it was a joy to be there among family and those who claim to be his family.

Obama spoke out against tribalism in Kenya but praised the country and its influence on him.

In his speech, Obama stressed the need for youth empowerment for development to occur in Africa.

Former US President Barack Obama greets his step- grandmother Sarah Obama, during an event in Kogelo, Kisumu, Kenya, Monday, July 16, 2018. Obama is in Kenya to launch a sports and training center founded by his half-sister, Auma Obama. (AP Photo Brian Inganga)

