One Dead, 3 Injured in Riviera Beach Shooting
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

Riviera Beach police are looking for the gunman responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and three hospitalized over night.

According to police, the shooting incident occurred at 7:51 p.m. Sunday night along West 35th Street. Riviera Beach police believe this was a drive-by shooting.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue took three males for treatment and another was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, not an ambulance.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting please contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

The post One Dead, 3 Injured in Riviera Beach Shooting appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two Firefighters Shot, One Dead, at a Senior Living Facility in Long Beach, CA TMZ: Heather Locklear Arrested Again for Attacking Cop Delray Drivers to Pay for Parking Starting Today Women Allowed to Drive in Saudi Arabia, Ban Lifted Former Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Sues Kids for Allegedly Interfering with His Love Life The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/25/18
Comments