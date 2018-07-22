One Dead, One Injured After Vehicle Shooting in West Palm

One person is dead and another is in the hospital, following a shooting on Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach Saturday evening.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a crashed vehicle around 7 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found one man dead from a gunshot, and another man wounded inside the vehicle.

Authorities believe the men were shot by someone in another vehicle while traveling south on Haverhill Road near 45th Street.

A few miles away, near 45th Street and North Congress Avenue, another man sustained non-life threatening injuries on Saturday in what officials are describing as a “targeted” shooting between two vehicles.

