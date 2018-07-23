One Person Injured in Building Collapse on Miami Beach

Police and fire units are on the scene of a possible building collapse in Miami Beach. At least one person has been injured in the collapse this morning. Police say that person is being taken to an area hospital. No other information was immediately available.

At least one person was injured Monday morning in a building collapse in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 5775 Collins Ave.

Update: Building collapse occurred at 5775 Collins Avenue. This building had a permit for building demolition. No additional victims as of yet. Victim transported to JMH. https://t.co/f8XT45yc54 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2018

According to police, the building had a permit to be demolished.

Authorities said all traffic in the area is being diverted.

