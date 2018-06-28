One-Third of Voters Think Civil War “Likely Soon” in America

Believe it or not, nearly a third of U.S. voters think the nation may experience civil war in the next five years.

That breaks down to around 37% of Democrats and 32% of Republicans while nearly 60% think President Trump’s policies could lead to violence.

Is that a startling number? Not really, it’s similar to those who thought the same thing back during Obama’s first term in office.

Do you feel a civil war is likely and how close are we to one? The bigger question might be, beyond a battlefield, what does a civil war look like? Are we there now?

