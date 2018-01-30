Oops! Typo on State of the Union Tickets has Everyone Talking

Everyone makes mistakes, including the President’s staff. Instead of being invited to the President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address, ticket holders were invited to the State of the “Uniom” Address. Little as the mistake might be, the Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper says they will be reprinting and redistributing the tickets before the address takes place Tuesday, January 30th.

There’s a typo on the some of the tickets issued for President Trump’s first State of the Union address, welcoming invitees to the “State of the Uniom” https://t.co/Q7zgd2j1KZ pic.twitter.com/8USu7tX3AX — CNN International (@cnni) January 29, 2018

If you are not attending the State of the Union Address with Donald Trump, do the next best thing and enjoy it with us! 850 WFTL along with Tracy St. George from our sister station 97.9 WRMF will be hosting a State of the Union panel and watch party at Aaron's Table in Jupiter beginning at 8:00 p.m.!

Food will be brought to you by Donald Trump’s former executive chef! Details below.

