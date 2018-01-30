Oops! Typo on State of the Union Tickets has Everyone Talking
By 850 WFTL
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

Everyone makes mistakes, including the President’s staff. Instead of being invited to the President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address, ticket holders were invited to the State of the “Uniom” Address. Little as the mistake might be, the Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper says they will be reprinting and redistributing the tickets before the address takes place Tuesday, January 30th.

If you are not attending the State of the Union Address with Donald Trump, do the next best thing and enjoy it with us! 850 WFTL along with Tracy St. George from our sister station 97.9 WRMF will be hosting a State of the Union panel and watch party at Aaron’s Table in Jupiter beginning at 8:00 p.m.!

Food will be brought to you by Donald Trump’s former executive chef! Details below.

WFTL State of the Union Watch Party Panel

