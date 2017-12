Yup, you’re getting old when an opossum can party harder than you.

An OPOSSUM managed to break into a liquor store in Fort Walton Beach, Florida last week. It’s unclear how or why he went in there, but he clearly took advantage of the situation . . . and cracked into a bottle of bourbon.

An employee found the opossum the next morning and called animal control who were able to sober him up and release him back into the wild a few days later.

MORE