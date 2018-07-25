Package Labeled ‘Anthrax’ Sent to Rep. Maxine Waters Office

A hazmat crew in Los Angeles investigated the office of California Rep. Maxine Waters due to a “suspicious package” left there that was labeled “anthrax,”
The fire department later tweeted that no hazardous materials were found and that no one required hospitalization.
.@RepMaxineWaters‘ office receives package labeled ‘Anne Thrax’ https://t.co/kYWTvdJhgo
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2018
This comes after there was a protest outside her office last week and demonstrators burned American flags.
