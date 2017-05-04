Since 1992, each July, over 5,000 South Florida youth gather for two days of FITNESS and FUN! Full of excitement and energy, festival participants have the opportunity to get hands on experience and develop skills in over 40 different sports clinics. Each clinic is conducted by a professional from that sports area. These clinicians share techniques, enhance skills and provide an introduction to the sport.
Historically the event has featured prominent organizations, such as the Florida Panthers, the Miami Marlins, Florida Atlantic University, Roger Dean Stadium, the United States Tennis Association, the International Polo Club, the American Youth Soccer Organization, USA Badminton, USA Judo and the Florida Rugby Union. In addition, professional athletes Bennie Blades, Donnell Bennet, James Pruitt, Mike Rumph, Lorenzo Hampton, and others have been in attendance.
All proceeds from the Kids Fitness Festival benefit the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, a non-profit organization that provides local youth the opportunity to learn sportsmanship, teamwork and citizenship through sports. The Palm Beach County Sports Commission also promotes character development through sporting activities, lifelong physical fitness, a drug-free lifestyle, and safe and fun access to healthy activities.
Registration is available online at palmbeachsports.com/kff or call 561.233.3180.
2017 Information
Time: 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM Date: July 19 & 20, 2017
Price: $12 per child before June 9, 2017, $17 per child after June 9, 2017.
Location: Palm Beach County Converntion Center 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Contact Information:
Scott Glinski
561-233-3182 or sglinski@palmbeachsports.com
A few of the sports covered at the
Kids Fitness Festival:
• Baseball
• Chess
• Dance
• Fishing
• Hanet Ball • Karate
• Powerlifting
• Soccer
• Tae Kwon Do
• And Many More
• Archery
• Basketball
• Cheerleading • Fencing
• Football
• Hockey
• Lacrosse •Rugby
• Squash
• Surfing
• Badminton
• Bowling
• Cricket
• Field Hockey • Golf
• Judo
• Netball
• Running
• Track & Field • Zumba