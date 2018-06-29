Javier Gonzalez’s attorney won a temporary stay from his mandatory deportation back to Mexico. Attorney Richard Hujber, unexpectedly showed at Javier’s work, Pizza Al Fresco on Palm Beach, where he is a manager and gave him the good news yesterday.

Javier still has the ankle monitor on that immigration authorities gave him, originally to ensure that he would buy a one-way ticket to Mexico July 3.

He can now cancel it that reservation and stay with his three daughters and American wife in South Florida…for now.

“I couldn’t wait to call my wife and tell my daughters!” That’s how Javier Gonzalez reacted when he heard he would not be deported on Tuesday. Gonzalez is the manager at Pizza Al Fresco on Palm Beach. He was scheduled to be deported but got a reprieve today. @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/amS0kuGxlv — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) June 29, 2018

Gonzalez came to Florida from Mexico as a teenager. He was deported and reentered the country illegally. No he is facing mandatory deportation.

His attorney Richard Hujber will join jen and bill this morning at 8:05

The post Palm Beach Restaurant Manager Gets to Stay in Country, For Now appeared first on 850 WFTL.