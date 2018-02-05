Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Resigning

Palm Beach Schools superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa has put in his resignation for an opportunity in the private sector.

The three year veteran of the Palm Beach School district wrote a letter to chairman of the school board Monday stating that he accepted the position of Senior Vice President and Publisher Education Products with LRP Publications.

Dr. Avossa stated that he is taking the opportunity because it would allow him to spend more time with his family while serving the district on a national level.

Despite taking the new position, Dr. Avossa says he still intends to continue volunteering on the Education Foundation while manning other local boards that support the public schools.

The resignation will be effective on the June 12th.

