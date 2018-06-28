The Education and Training Building on the campus of Palm Beach State College Lake Worth is on lockdown.

The campus announced the alert via Twitter, at 3 p.m.,Thursday.

ATTENTION The Lake Worth campus ETA building is on lockdown. Please avoid the area at this time. More to follow. — Palm Beach State (@PBStateCollege) June 28, 2018

According to reports, student at the school said he received a text alert which said the school is on lockdown due to a report of an armed individual and that people should avoid the ETA building.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said crews were training at that campus earlier in the day and the’re not sure if it’s related or not.

Crews have been dispatched to the college campus.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

The post Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth on lockdown appeared first on 850 WFTL.