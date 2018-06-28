Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth on lockdown
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 4:04 PM

The Education and Training Building on the campus of Palm Beach State College Lake Worth is on lockdown.

The campus announced the alert via Twitter, at 3 p.m.,Thursday.

According to reports, student at the school said he received a text alert which said the school is on lockdown due to a report of an armed individual and that people should avoid the ETA building.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said crews were training at that campus earlier in the day and the’re not sure if it’s related or not.

Crews have been dispatched to the college campus.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

The post Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth on lockdown appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper, multiple fatalities, says sheriff Former Fox News exec to work at White House PBG man arrested after threatening to shoot up JFK Medical Center, police say One-Third of Voters Think Civil War “Likely Soon” in America Trump Jr. Thinks Judge Pirro Good Fit For SCOTUS Trump Putin Historic Summit Set
Comments