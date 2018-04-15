Palm Beach Zoo gets new leader

The Palm Beach Zoo has just named its next president and chief executive officer, and it’s a “natural fit,” so to speak.

Former Florida Aquarium Senior Vice President Margot McKnight will start running the zoo on May 21.

She replaces Andrew Aiken, who left the zoo last October after six years. During his watch, a tiger attacked and killed zookeeper Stacy Konwiser in April 2016.

The zoo, which has been open for 50 years, welcomes around 300,000 visitors every year.

