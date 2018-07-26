Papa John’s is being sue by Papa John

John Schnatter, Papa John’s International Inc. founder, is suing the pizza chain after resigning this past month after being reported for using a racial slur during a media-training session.

Schnatter remains on the board and owns 29% of the company but was terminated as the brand’s face and voice by a special committee of independent directors and to cease all media appearances on behalf of the firm. Board members also ordered his eviction from the company’s headquarters and have refused to turn over information about its decision-making process, according to the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court.

“Mr. Schnatter sought to inspect documents because of the unexplained and heavy handed way in which the company has treated him” after news surfaced of his use of a racial epithet, the founder’s lawyers said in the suit.

Schnatter has since regretted his decision to resign as Papa John’s chairman.

Schnatter has admitted to using the slur but had stated it was taken out of context while explaining a training exercise and claims he is not a racist.

“We are saddened and disappointed that John Schnatter has filed a needless and wasteful lawsuit in an attempt to distract from his own words and actions,” Peter Collins, a Papa John’s spokesman, said in an emailed statement. “We are providing Mr. Schnatter all of the materials he is entitled to as a director.”

A judge must decide whether Schnatter is entitled to the board information he is seeking and what must be turned over.

Schnatter is also preparing a campaign for new leadership at Papa John’s, including new CEO and board members.

He plans to meet with shareholders about installing new leadership at the company in an effort to bring the struggling pizza chain back to life.

“The shareholders are going to dictate the board, and I think we have to take a hard look at this board and if the composition of this board is the best thing for Papa John’s,” Schnatter said in a phone interview. “I would suggest we start looking for new leadership immediately.”

Schnatter said he is not interested in returning as CEO, but wants to have a role in plotting a comeback for the chain, which has reported slumping sales in addition to the public-relations controversies.