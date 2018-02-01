Parents Warn JT Against Super Bowl Malfunctions

It’s hard to forget the epic 2004 “Nipplegate” that took place during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

In case anyone has forgotten Justin, Timberlake unveiled Janet Jackson’s right breast in what was a “wardrobe malfunction” during their duet performance.

(Warning: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.)



America, along with its youth, was forever exposed to Jackson’s right nipple.

Prompting years of lawsuits, a $550,000 fine that was eventually struck down in federal court and a dark shadow that seemed to always follow Timberlake.

Now, 14 years later he has been invited back to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The Parental Television Council has launched a vast number of complaints to the in early years to the FCC and recently written an open letter to Justin Timberlake urging the singer to keep his performance “safe for children to watch.”

Timberlake made Super Bowl XXXVIII, X-rated lets see if he can keep the XXX out of Super Bowl LLI.

