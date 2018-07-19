Passengers on Florida Flight Give Cash to Teacher for Needy Students

A Chicago teacher on a Southwest flight to the sunshine state to visit her parents was pleasantly surprised by the generosity of other passengers on the flight.

Kimberly Bermudez struck up a conversation with her seatmate who asked her what she did for a living. She told him she taught first-grade students from low-income families.

She told him that some of the students are homeless.

In a moment of serendipity, the seatmate replied that his company donates to schools such as hers.

Bermudez teaches at charter school, Carlos Fuentes Elementary, in Chicago.

Kimberly Bermudez was telling her seatmate about her students’ struggles. A moment later, the man behind her gave her a stack of cash and said, “do something amazing.” pic.twitter.com/Um6y2BLOp0 — Dose (@dose) July 18, 2018

A moment later, she felt a tap on her shoulder, turned around to see the man seated in the row behind her with a baby on his lap.

He apologized for eavesdropping. Then he handed her a stack of cash with a $100 bill on top.

As the plane landed in Jacksonville, a man in the aisle across from her told her he was listening to her conversation as well.

He said he didn’t have much money on him but handed her a $20.

Then a third contributor: “As if my heart couldn’t be any happier, the man in front turned around as well,” Bermudez said.

In all, Bermudez walked off the flight to Florida with more than $500 bucks for underwear, soap, school supplies for her students.

