I think Chelsea and Sammy are on dag wash duty this weekend, so make sure your pup is super dirty!

Also enjoy the day filled with Pet Psychic, Pet Photo Booth, Two Doggie Lure Racetracks, Splash Dogs Dock Jumping Pool, and family fun zone for the kids!

Paws in The Park will also have delicious food trucks on-site. AND the most important the RESCUE area – Take Me Home Adoption Zone.

MORE