PBC teen remains in coma following a crash involving a local deputy

Parents of an 18-year-old are “hoping and praying” their daughter will recover after a car accident involving an off-duty Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Farrah Fox was injured severely on July 15. after a pickup truck driven by off-duty PBSO deputy Michael D’Avanzo hit the SUV she was a passenger in.

The deputy was reportedly driving 40mph in an area where the posted speed limit was 25mph and ran a stop sign moments before the crash occurred.

Fox remains in a coma on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at Delray Beach Medical center following the crash which left her with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured ankle, and a fractured pelvis.

D’Avanzo has not been ticketed or charged at this time as the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Farrah’s parents told CBS12 they hold no anger toward the deputy, “because that won’t make her well” describing their daughter as a smart girl who was going to start her sophomore year this fall at the University of Central Florida.

Doctors say it’s too soon to determine “a long-term outlook.”

