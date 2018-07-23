PBG Police Issue All Clear after Bomb Threat
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

Palm Beach Gardens police have issued an “all clear” after a bomb threat was called in at a local doctor’s office.
All lock downs have been lifted.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department says someone called about an explosive device at a medical office on Burns Road.
At this time, no suspicious device has been found.

St. Marks School was on lock down which has been lifted.

