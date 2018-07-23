A unit manager for the Forensic Division of the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office is facing several charges after he was found to be under the influence of both alcohol and cocaine at the scene of a crash.

The incident occurred Saturday evening on Lantana Road, just east of South Congress Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of an injury accident to find what they described as a ‘somewhat unresponsive male’ in the driver seat of the wrecked truck and a woman who was responsive but had a bloody nose.

They later identified the driver as 53-year-old Mark Lynn McDonald of the PBSO.

The woman, whose name was not revealed, told authorities that they were driving on I-95 when everything became blurry and at one point she had to take the wheel to avoid hitting another vehicle. When they pulled off of the highway, the woman says she convinced McDonald that it would be safer to pull off into a neighborhood and that’s when they crashed into a guard gate.

McDonald Refused to take a breathalyzer test but told authorities that he had about two to three diet Ginger Ale and vodka drinks earlier that evening and that he only crashed into the guard gate because he was trying to avoid hitting another car.

During a search of the vehicle, however, investigators found a burnt glass pipe in the front driver’s seat and found a small bag of cocaine on McDonald.

McDonald has been placed on paid administrative leave and was bonded out of jail Sunday.

The post PBSO Manager Arrested on Cocaine and DUI Charges appeared first on 850 WFTL.