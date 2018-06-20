PBSO Searching for Suspects who Rammed and Robbed an ATM
Jun 20, 2018

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who crashed a large truck into an ATM along Okeechobee Boulevard early this morning.

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Bank United located at Okeechobee Blvd. near Haverhill Road.

After smashing into the ATM, investigators believe the suspects then used an F-250 pickup truck to drag the ATM away. While on Haverhill Road, the sheriff’s office believes the ATM hit the pickup truck, causing the airbags to deploy. The crash caused the burglar or burglars to scatter, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the truck and pickup were reported stolen.

No one is in custody.

