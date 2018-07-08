The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Greenacres.
Deputies responding to a home at 200 Wedgewood Circle on Sunday afternoon found two women with gunshot wounds.
The suspect, who was trying to leave as the two women were being taken to a hospital, was taken into custody.
Authorities say the victims and the suspect apparently knew each other. The two victims are expected to survive.
The post PBSO: Two Women Shot in Greenacres; Suspect in Custody appeared first on 850 WFTL.