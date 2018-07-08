PBSO: Two Women Shot in Greenacres; Suspect in Custody
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Greenacres.

Deputies responding to a home at 200 Wedgewood Circle on Sunday afternoon found two women with gunshot wounds.

The suspect, who was trying to leave as the two women were being taken to a hospital, was taken into custody.

Authorities say the victims and the suspect apparently knew each other. The two victims are expected to survive.

