A Florida nurse is getting a ton of attention with her Facebook video on what she calls the funky flu. Pensacola nurse Katherine Lockler posted a video last week after a long day dealing with flu patients in the ER. Lockler says people are not taking the flu seriously. Her video has gotten over two million views.

