Pentagon: Strikes "successfully hit every target" in Syria
Apr 14, 2018

Friday evening, at the direction of President Trump, United States forces launched precision strikes against Assad-regime targets associated with the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

In response to the Assad regime’s attack against innocent Syrians in Duma, Syria on April.7.

Saturday, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson, Dana White, confirmed the U.S airstrike successfully hit every target and assured the public that the U.S took “every measure and precaution,” to strike only what was targeted.

White went on to explain more details about the “successful strike”  before Pentagon Director, LT joined her. GEN. Kenneth F. Mckenzie Jr.who went more into depth about the chemical weapons facilities that have been “successfully destroyed, as a result of last nights airstrike.

“We launched these strikes to cripple Syria’s ability to use chemical weapons in the future, said White,”we were joined by the United Kingdom and France who demonstrated solidarity in addressing atrocities.”

“Americans are united in condemning Syria’s “inexcusable use” of chemical weapons which no civilized nation would tolerate, said White.”

