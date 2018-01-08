Pink To Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl LII

Monday Morning (Jan. 8) the NFL announced that Pink will kick off Super Bowl LII when she hits the field to perform the “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

The biggest football game of the year also has the biggest super-star performing during halftime, Justin Timberlake. Justin just drop his new single ‘Filthy,’ and his upcoming album Man of the Woods is set to drop Feb. 2, just two days before he performs in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Super Bowl LII.

It’s still up in the air on who will play in this year’s super bowl, but we can count on Justin and Pink to bring the house down LIVE Sun, Feb. 4 @6:30p on NBC for Super Bowl LII.

