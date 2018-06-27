Pittsburgh Officer Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Antwon Rose

A police officer from East Pittsburgh has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide in last week’s shooting death of an unarmed black teenager.

A spokesman for local prosecutors say that 30-year-old Michael Rosfeld has turned himself in.

He was sworn-into the department about 90 minutes before the deadly shooting but he had been on duty in east Pittsburgh for three weeks and has been an officer elsewhere in region since 2011.

He is the man who allegedly fired the shots that killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19th.

Antwon Rose Jr. death: East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld charged with criminal homicide https://t.co/ixrsP2Ki7b via @CBSNews — michael brumley (@Mbrums45) June 27, 2018

Video footage of the shooting circulated widely online and showed two men running away from a car that had been stopped by police.

Both men appeared to fall to the ground as gunfire was heard.

There have been protests in the city in the wake of the shooting with many calling for the action that took place today.

What information has yet to emerge in the case? What information would you want to know before deciding if the shooting was justified or not?

