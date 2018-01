I’m pretty sure you can figure this one out, he’s only the “Sexiest Man Alive!”

That’s right, according to a year-end Mediabase report Blake Shelton came in at No. 1 on both Top 5 overall artists and male artist’s lists.

Blake had multiple hits in this past year, including “I’ll Name the Dogs,” “Guy With a Girl” and “Every Time I Hear That Song.”

Thomas Rhett was a close second and also had a big year as he welcomed two daughters in 2017.

See the top 5 country artists of 2017 [HERE]

