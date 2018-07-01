Police called on young boy during lawn mowing issue

A 12-year-old boy in Ohio cutting lawns to make extra money had the police called on him.

Reginald “Reggie” Fields, along with other young members of his family, were mowing a customer’s lawn when Reggie accidentally cut a portion of their neighbor’s lawn.

That caused the neighbor to call the local police.

Reggie told the local news “They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it,”

Maple Heights Police Lt. Joe Mocsiran was the officer who responded to the call and said he took no action against the 12-year-old boy.

“A little kid is out there working hard — heck no,” he said, explaining that it’s difficult to tell where one person’s lawn starts and another ends in the neighborhood where the incident occurred.

The customer Lucille Holt posted a video via Facebook addressing the situation and showing how the police were called on a child trying to do good instead of bad.

The video went viral and Holt has been contacted several times to have Reggie mow others lawns to help him with his new business adventure.

Video can be seen here:

This is RIDICULOUS!!! Posted by Lucille Holt on Saturday, June 23, 2018

