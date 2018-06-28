Police Chief: Five Fatalities After Shooting At Maryland Newspaper

Police say at least five people are dead, seven injured and the suspect is in custody after a shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Anapolis, MD.

The shooting happened around 2:30pm and the police response was rapid within 60 seconds.

Police are interrogating the suspect who has not been identified. The suspect, a white male is reportedly not cooperating and was not carrying ID. The motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

A gunman reportedly fired through a glass door into the newsroom of the building, shooting multiple people.

Police confirmed five deaths and serious injuries. The weapon used was reportedly a long gun.

Police say the building has been secured and 170 employees were evacuated safely. One potential explosive device was located and was “taken care of” by the bomb squad. One witness did say that the suspect was wearing what appeared to be fake grenades.

Gazette crime reporter Phil Davis, who was there at the time of the shooting, tweeted “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

According to Davis, the shooter reloaded then the gunfire stopped. Davis said the shooter did not exchange fire with police when they arrived. He was quickly taken into custody but did not have ID on him. Investigators are trying to determine his identity.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

