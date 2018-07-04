Police ID woman found dead in Delray Beach
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 4, 2018 @ 1:04 PM

Police have identified the woman found dead Tuesday evening in a community garden in Delray Beach.

She’s 33-year-old Jennifer Salcito.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but have not released a cause of death.

Officers are reportedly planning to hand out a flyer with Salcito’s picture on it to see if anyone in the neighborhood has any information about how she ended up dead in the garden.

