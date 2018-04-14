Police investigate the controversial arrest of two black men in Starbucks

Thursday, two black men were caught on video handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks.

The now viral video captures the two men placed in handcuffs by police as customers including a middle-aged white man attempt to intervene.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Customers are seen avidly telling Police that the men “did nothing wrong,” as the two men are removed from the store.

Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department announced that they will launch an internal investigation into the matter.

On Saturday, Commissioner Richard Ross gave a statement on the incident via Facebook Live:



Starbucks issued an apology the “two individuals and customers,” via Twitter on Saturday as well.

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

