Police investigate the controversial arrest of two black men in Starbucks
Thursday, two black men were caught on video handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks.

The now viral video captures the two men placed in handcuffs by police as customers including a middle-aged white man attempt to intervene.

Customers are seen avidly telling Police that the men “did nothing wrong,” as the two men are removed from the store.

Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department announced that they will launch an internal investigation into the matter.

On Saturday, Commissioner Richard Ross gave a statement on the incident via Facebook Live:


Starbucks issued an apology the “two individuals and customers,” via Twitter on Saturday as well.

